 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc Dedicates Maiden F1 Win To Crash Victim Anthoine Hubert

Updated: 01 September 2019 21:25 IST

Valtteri Bottas took third in the second Mercedes ahead of last year's winner Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc Dedicates Maiden F1 Win To Crash Victim Anthoine Hubert
Charles Leclerc said he felt he could not enjoy his long-awaited first win. © AFP

Charles Leclerc dedicated his maiden Formula One race victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday to his late friend, Anthoine Hubert. The Ferrari driver led almost the entire race from pole to hold off Mercedes' defending five time world champion Lewis Hamilton's dramatic late charge by one second. His landmark success came a day after the death of 22-year-old Frenchman Hubert in Saturday's tragic Formula Two race.

And Leclerc was quick to express his emotions as he steered back to the 'parc fermee', his steering wheel sporting a simple message 'RIP Tonio."

"My first victory in F1 and this one is for Anthoine," he said on the team radio. "It feels good, but it's difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this. But thanks guys, you are the best - it's a dream come true."

Leclerc said he felt he could not enjoy his long-awaited first win. 

"It has been a very difficult weekend since Saturday - I have lost a friend and I want to dedicate this victory to him. We grew up together and my first race I did it with Anthoine, Esteban (Ocon) and Pierre (Gasly).

"It's just a shame what happened yesterday. I cannot enjoy my first victory, but it will definitely be a memory I will keep forever."

Valtteri Bottas took third in the second Mercedes ahead of last year's winner Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari.

Hamilton's strong finish almost carried him to within reach of a stunning late win, but the result still enabled him to enlarge his lead in the title race to 65 points ahead of Bottas. 

"I gave it everything that I had," said Hamilton.

"It was a really difficult race and there Ferraris were just too fast on the straights. Congratulations to Charles for his first win - he's had it coming all year."

Red Bull new boy Alex Albon came home fifth for Red Bull, after luckless British rookie Lando Norris's McLaren had stopped with one lap remaining, ahead of Sergio Perez of Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg of Renault.

Pierre Gasly came home ninth on his return to the Toro Rosso team and Lance Stroll 10th in the second Racing Point.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ferrari Ferrari Mercedes Mercedes Red Bull Racing Red Bull Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix Formula 1
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Charles Leclerc dedicated his maiden Formula 1 victory to Anthoine Hubert
  • New boy Alex Albon came home fifth for Red Bull
  • Pierre Gasly came home ninth on his return to the Toro Rosso team
Related Articles
A Minute
A Minute's Silence In Tribute To Formula Two Crash Victim Anthoine Hubert
Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Formula Two Crash
Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Formula Two Crash
Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Pole As Ferrari Lock Out Front Row
Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Pole As Ferrari Lock Out Front Row
Charles Leclerc Pips Sebastian Vettel As Ferrari Dominate Belgian GP Practice
Charles Leclerc Pips Sebastian Vettel As Ferrari Dominate Belgian GP Practice
Sebastian Vettel Hoping To Re-Boot His Season One Year On From Last Win
Sebastian Vettel Hoping To Re-Boot His Season One Year On From Last Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.