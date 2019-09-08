Alex Peroni, a 19-year-old Formula 3 driver, was involved in a horror crash during Saturday's race ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying . Peroni hit a raised kerb on the race track at Monza and flipped through the air multiple times. The Australian teenager was launched through the air after hitting the 'sausage kerb' at the famous Italian race track. However, Alex Peroni remarkably walked away from the terrifying incident. It was later on Saturday that Peroni suffered a fractured vertebra and concussion after the spectacular crash into the fencing.

Peroni was able to climb out and walk away from his car when his car took off and spiralled after hitting a 'sausage kerb' at the Parabolica corner at the Monza circuit.

Watch the horrifying incident:

We are all extremely relieved that Alex Peroni walked away from this crash during Race 1 in Monza.



He is currently under medical observation.#ItalianGP#F3 pic.twitter.com/UdlcFSIqBH — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) September 7, 2019

His car revolved and somersaulted in the accident before landing upside down high up against the barriers.

"That was a big one. Currently recovering in hospital with a broken vertebra," the 19-year-old said on social media.

"Not sure the recovery time, but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible."

The kerb was removed by organisers before Formula One free practice and qualifying.

Peroni's crash comes a week on from the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert after a Formula Two race crash at the Belgian Grand Prix it was another shocking image for the sport.

Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track.

His death came after he hit a wall at Raidillon and smashed into Correa at high speed, flipping the American's Sauber junior team car upside down and shattering Hubert's vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear.

The impact was so severe that Correa's feet were left exposed as the nose cone of his car was destroyed and he was trapped in the cockpit.

(With AFP inputs)