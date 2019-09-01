 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

A Minute's Silence In Tribute To Formula Two Crash Victim Anthoine Hubert

Updated: 01 September 2019 16:41 IST

A minute's silence will also be held before the start of the Formula One Grand Prix race later Sunday.

A Minute
Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race. © AFP

A minute's silence was held to honour the late French racing driver Anthoine Hubert before Sunday's scheduled Formula Three race at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hubert, 22, was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit. A minute's silence will also be held before the start of the Formula One Grand Prix race later Sunday. Hubert's family stood holding his racing helmet at the front of a large group of racing team members and others during the brief reflective ceremony.

The scheduled F2 race was cancelled.

Other special tributes to the Renault-backed driver are being organised by fans through messages on social media.

These include a round of applause to honour Hubert on lap 19 of the Grand Prix race, marking a memory of his racing number.

The official minute of silence is set to be observed at 1453 local time (1253 GMT), said officials.

The race is due to begin at 1510.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A minute's silence was held before Sunday's scheduled Formula Three race
  • Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race
  • Anthoine Hubert's family stood holding his racing helmet
Related Articles
Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Formula Two Crash
Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Formula Two Crash
Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Pole As Ferrari Lock Out Front Row
Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Pole As Ferrari Lock Out Front Row
Charles Leclerc Pips Sebastian Vettel As Ferrari Dominate Belgian GP Practice
Charles Leclerc Pips Sebastian Vettel As Ferrari Dominate Belgian GP Practice
Sebastian Vettel Hoping To Re-Boot His Season One Year On From Last Win
Sebastian Vettel Hoping To Re-Boot His Season One Year On From Last Win
Belgian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Cuts Lewis Hamilton
Belgian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Cuts Lewis Hamilton's Championship Lead With Spa Victory
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.