 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set For AC Milan Return: Reports

Updated: 27 December 2019 16:17 IST

According to multiple reports in Italy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted AC Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the club within the next two days.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set For AC Milan Return: Reports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a 6-month contract worth about 3 million euros ($3.3 million). © AFP

Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract, according to multiple reports in Italy on Thursday. Ibrahimovic has accepted Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the former European giants within the next two days, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a six-month contract worth about three million euros ($3.3 million) with a renewal option for another year, linked to certain conditions such as goals and appearances.

The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Swede should be available to coach Stefano Pioli as early as December 30, the date of the resumption of training at Milanello.

AC Milan are reeling after a 5-0 thrashing against Atalanta last weekend, their worst defeat in 21 years, and are struggling 11th in the Serie A table.

The team's first game after the winter break will be at home against Sampdoria on January 6.

It is hoped that Ibrahimovic will bring some leadership and a winning mentality to the locker room.

Milan club manager Zvonimir Boban, a former midfield great with the club, slammed "an embarrassing performance" against Atalanta.

"We will have to wake up and react. It will not be a good Christmas," said the Croatian.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.

He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article AC Milan AC Milan Sweden Sweden Barcelona Barcelona Zlatan Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly reaches agreement to join AC Milan
  • Ibrahimovic set to sign a 6-month contract worth about 3 million euros
  • Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan
Related Articles
Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Recreates Keanu Reeves
Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Recreates Keanu Reeves' Iconic Scene As He Aces The "Matrix Challenge"
Unstoppable Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets Hat-trick In Win Over Los Angeles Football Club
Unstoppable Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets Hat-trick In Win Over Los Angeles Football Club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Manchester United Spell Made Him Feel "Like Benjamin Button"
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Manchester United Spell Made Him Feel "Like Benjamin Button"
LA Galaxy Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Named Top MLS Newcomer
LA Galaxy Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Named Top MLS Newcomer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney Among MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney Among MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.