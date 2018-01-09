 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Zinedine Zidane Named French Coach Of The Year

Updated: 09 January 2018 22:36 IST

Zinedine Zidane has been named French coach of 2017 for leading Real Madrid to a Liga and Champions League double.

Zinedine Zidane Named French Coach Of The Year
Zidane's side will continue their defence of the Champions League against a French team © AFP

Real Madrid may have ended the year badly, but Zinedine Zidane has been named French coach of 2017 for leading the club to a Liga and Champions League double. "I want to show that I can also be a good coach in tough circumstances," Zidane said in an article published on Tuesday in France Football magazine, which gives the award. Real are going through a bad run. They are fourth in La Liga, 16 points behind leaders Barcelona, and they ended 2017 with a crushing 3-0 defeat at home in the Clasico.

On Sunday, they were held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

"Today, yes, the danger is there, but I'm not going to change. I am aware that I have in front of me great players who listen to me. Playing football, I know how to do that. So things will sort themselves out in the end," Zidane said.

"Some people may think that everything is always easy for me, that I do everything from instinct, but that's not true! Whether it is as a player or as a coach, I've always worked," said Zidane.

"I'm not protected by what I achieved as a player for this club. Zinedine Zidane is no longer a Real player. That Zidane does not exist any more. Now it is the coach Zinedine Zidane who must create a career," he concluded.

His side will continue their defence of the Champions League against a French team coached by a Spaniard when Real take on Unai Emery's Paris Saint-Germain in the first knockout round on February 14 and March 6.

Topics : Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Zinedine Zidane has been named French coach of 2017
  • Real are going through a bad run
  • Real are fourth in La Liga, 16 points behind leaders Barcelona
Related Articles
We Are Never Tired Of Winning, Says Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane
We Are Never Tired Of Winning, Says Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane Leads Nominees For FIFA Coach Prize
Zinedine Zidane Leads Nominees For FIFA Coach Prize
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain Real Madrid Player For '2-3 More Years', Says Zinedine Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain Real Madrid Player For '2-3 More Years', Says Zinedine Zidane
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 22 20 2 0 62
2 Manchester United 22 14 5 3 47
3 Chelsea 22 14 4 4 46
4 Liverpool 22 12 8 2 44
5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 5 5 41
6 Arsenal 22 11 6 5 39
7 Burnley 22 9 7 6 34
8 Leicester City 22 8 6 8 30
9 Everton 22 7 6 9 27
10 Watford 22 7 4 11 25
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.