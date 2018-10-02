 
World Cup Veteran Mile Jedinak Retires From Australian National Team

Updated: 02 October 2018 14:41 IST

Jedinak will now focus solely on his club career with his current team Aston Villa in the English Championship.

World Cup Veteran Mile Jedinak Retires From Australian National Team
Mile Jedinak has played in three World Cups for Australia © AFP

Australian football captain Mile Jedinak has announced his retirement from international football after a stellar career that saw him reach three World Cups. Taking to social media, the 34-year-old former English Premier League star said as a young boy he dreamed of playing for Australia and pulling on the green and gold shirt, reports Xinhua news agency. "The countless unbelievable moments that I have experienced will stay with me forever, and I can honestly say that looking back I've had some of the best times of my life on the pitch playing for the Socceroos," Jedinak said on Monday.

"However, after a huge amount of time reflecting and discussing with those closest with me, I feel that it is the right time to move aside in order to focus on my club football and prolonging that journey."

After international recognition playing in the Australian A-League for the Central Coast Mariners, the midfielder enjoyed a short stint in Turkey where he caught the eye of the storied English club, Crystal Palace.

Jedinak quickly became a fan favourite at Selhurst Park for his creativity and tenacious character, and in the 2013-14 season Crystal Palace were promoted to the Premier League.

With his career surging, in 2015, Jedinak also led the national team to one of its most historic victories.

"The feeling of captaining our country to Asian Cup glory in 2015, and to have been able to contribute to achieving success for Australia, will stay with me forever," he said.

Jedinak will now focus solely on his club career with his current team Aston Villa in the English Championship.

Mile Jedinak Football
