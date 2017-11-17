When And Where To Watch, Kerala Blasters vs ATK, Indian Super League 2017, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The grander and longer season of Indian Super League (ISL) begins on Friday with Kerala Blasters taking on defending champions ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The winner of the fourth season will get a direct spot in the AFC Cup (Asia's equivalent of Europe's Europa League). Two more teams have been added this season -- the debutants Jamshedpur FC, backed by the Tata group, and the highly professional Bengaluru FC, making the switch from the I-League. In order to nurture homegrown talent, teams are now required to have at least six Indians on the field. The final of the marquee tournament will take place on March 17, 2018 in Kolkata.

When will the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK be played?

The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be played today (November 17).

Where will the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK be played?

The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

How do I watch the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live?

The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live start?

The live broadcast of the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live will start at 08:00 PM IST (02:30 GMT) .

Where can you follow the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live online?

The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.