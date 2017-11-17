 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

When And Where To Watch, Kerala Blasters vs ATK, Indian Super League 2017, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 17 November 2017 12:49 IST

The winner of the fourth season will get a direct spot in the AFC Cup (Asia's equivalent of Europe's Europa League).

When And Where To Watch, Kerala Blasters vs ATK, Indian Super League 2017, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The Indian Super League season will be a four-month long tournament © AFP

The grander and longer season of Indian Super League (ISL) begins on Friday with Kerala Blasters taking on defending champions ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The winner of the fourth season will get a direct spot in the AFC Cup (Asia's equivalent of Europe's Europa League). Two more teams have been added this season -- the debutants Jamshedpur FC, backed by the Tata group, and the highly professional Bengaluru FC, making the switch from the I-League. In order to nurture homegrown talent, teams are now required to have at least six Indians on the field. The final of the marquee tournament will take place on March 17, 2018 in Kolkata.

When will the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK be played?
The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be played today (November 17).

Where will the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK be played?
The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

How do I watch the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live?
The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live start?
The live broadcast of the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live will start at 08:00 PM IST (02:30 GMT) .

Where can you follow the 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live online?
The 1st ISL match between Kerala Blasters and ATK live can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Indian Super League Delhi Dynamos FC FC Pune City Chennaiyin FC Atletico de Kolkata Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters FC Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The fourth edition of the Indian Super League will start on Friday
  • Kerala Blasters squaring off against defending champions ATK
  • Jamsedhpur FC and Bengaluru FC are the two new teams taking part in ISL 4
Related Articles
Revamped Indian Super League Set For Kick-Off As Kerala Blasters Take On ATK
Revamped Indian Super League Set For Kick-Off As Kerala Blasters Take On ATK
Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC Coach Says First Target Is To Qualify For Play-Offs
Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC Coach Says First Target Is To Qualify For Play-Offs
Seeking Indian 'Magic', ISL 2017 Sheds Foreign Stars For Fourth Season
Seeking Indian 'Magic', ISL 2017 Sheds Foreign Stars For Fourth Season
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 31
2 Manchester United 11 7 2 2 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 2 2 23
4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 22
5 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 19
6 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 19
7 Burnley 11 5 4 2 19
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 15
9 Watford 11 4 3 4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 15
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.