When And Where To Watch, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2017, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Bengaluru FC will make their much-awaited Indian Super League (ISL) debut when they welcome last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC on Sunday. The Sree Kanteerava Stadium will witness a first when the home team, two-time I-League champions, takes to the field in the country's new top-tier league. The clash between the two rivals would be interesting, for they hardly know each others' game. "It is the beginning of a new era in this club's history, but the boys know they can't get carried away by the occasion. Mumbai City are a good side and we will have to be at our best if we are to take anything away from the clash," BFC head coach Albert Roca said. In all likelihood, BFC will go in with field five foreign players as per the league rules. Bengaluru FC were involved with the AFC Cup commitments, travelled to the BFC Residential Academy in Ballari for a two-week camp.

When will the 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played today (November 19).

Where will the 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live?

The 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live start?

The live broadcast of the 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live will start at 08:00 PM IST (02:30 GMT) .

Where can you follow the 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live online?

The 4th ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC live can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.