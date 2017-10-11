 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Wayne Rooney's Wife Coleen To Eat Her Own Placenta For Boost As A Mom

Updated: 11 October 2017 15:21 IST

Now, Coleen, 31, who is pregnant with her fourth child, has revealed that she will be eating her own placenta as it offers a nutritious boost to mothers post delivery.

Wayne Rooney's Wife Coleen To Eat Her Own Placenta For Boost As A Mom
Coleen Rooney, 31, is now pregnant with her fourth child. © Twitter

Shamed England footballer Wayne Rooney's antics have not affected his wife Coleen's focus, at least as far as her pregnancy is concerned. Last month, Rooney was arrested for drinking and driving in Cheshire along with a party girl, Laura Simpson, who later claimed the couple kissed and would have also slept together had he not been caught by the cops. This happened while Coleen was away on holiday in Majorca.

Now, Coleen, 31, who is pregnant with her fourth child, has revealed that she will be eating her own placenta as it offers a nutritious boost to mothers post delivery. Coleen, 31, shared a picture of a goodie box from Placenta Plus, a company that uses placentas for medical purposes. "Thank you so much for my gorgeous surprise box @Placentaplus1... Exciting," wrote Coleen.

Placentas are turned into healthy food supplements which mothers can ingest in pill form. Placentas are also used to make healthy face creams and lotions.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Everton Wayne Rooney Football English Premier League
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wayne Rooney's antics have not affected his wife Coleen's focus
  • Rooney was arrested for drinking and driving in Cheshire
  • Coleen, 31, is now pregnant with her fourth child
Related Articles
Wayne Rooney Banned From Driving After Drink-Drive Guilty Plea
Wayne Rooney Banned From Driving After Drink-Drive Guilty Plea
Wayne Rooney Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving: Reports
Wayne Rooney Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving: Reports
Wayne Rooney Announces Retirement From International Football
Wayne Rooney Announces Retirement From International Football
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11
5 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 11
6 Watford 6 3 2 1 11
7 Huddersfield Town 6 2 3 1 9
8 Burnley 6 2 3 1 9
9 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 8
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.