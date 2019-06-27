 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores From His Own Half, Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Updated: 27 June 2019 13:47 IST

Former England star Wayne Rooney has been playing Major League Soccer (MLS) since he left the Premier League.

Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores From His Own Half, Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Wayne Rooney has been a record goal-scorer for the England national team. © Twitter

Wayne Rooney took social media by storm after a video of him scoring a sensational goal from his own half of the field went viral on Wednesday. With this magical goal, Wayne Rooney guided Major League Soccer (MLS) team DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old forward, who has been a record goal-scorer for the England national team and Premier League club Manchester United, struck a 68-yard shot over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe to find the back of the net in the 10th minute.

MLS shared the video of the sensational goal on Twitter, saying: "WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!!"

The fans flooded the tweet with heart-warming wishes within no time. Some fans called Rooney "brilliant", while other suggested the star footballer was just on fire.

"One of the greatest players in the world back in his prime, and he's still got it now! Don't care what anyone says. Wayne Rooney in his prime was unbeatable," a fan said on Twitter.

Rooney got the ball off a deflected clearance and when he realized Rowe was out of his 18 yard box, he launched a first-touch chip that will go down as one of Major League Soccer's goals of the year.

DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the year while Rowe finished with three saves.

Rooney will be part of the league's July All-Star exhibition game where he will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez.

The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium on July 31.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Wayne Rooney Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wayne Rooney took social media by storm after a goal in MLS
  • He scored a sensational goal from his own half of the field
  • Rooney guided DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City
Related Articles
PL: Marcus Rashford Can Emulate Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
PL: Marcus Rashford Can Emulate Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Wayne Rooney Arrested For Public Intoxication And Swearing In Washington
Wayne Rooney Arrested For Public Intoxication And Swearing In Washington
Wembley Farewell A Sign Of Things To Come For Former Greats, Says Wayne Rooney
Wembley Farewell A Sign Of Things To Come For Former Greats, Says Wayne Rooney
LA Galaxy Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Named Top MLS Newcomer
LA Galaxy Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Named Top MLS Newcomer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney Among MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney Among MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.