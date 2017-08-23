 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Wayne Rooney Announces Retirement From International Football

Updated: 23 August 2017 18:10 IST

The English football superstar has scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for England.

Wayne Rooney Announces Retirement From International Football
© AFP

One of England's footballing icons and record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney on Wednesday announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect. He took the call on his retirement despite England manager Gareth Southgate telling him he had earned a recall. The 31-year-old scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for England.

"It was great Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that," Rooney said in a statement published in his official website, www.officialwaynerooney.com.

"However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

"It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me.

"Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out," the for Manchester United superstar added.

"Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful.

"I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team," he said.

"One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan - or in any capacity," he concluded.

Topics : England Wayne Rooney Football
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wayne Rooney announced his retirement with immediate effect
  • Rooney scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for England
  • I will always remain a passionate England fan: Rooney
Related Articles
Premier League: Raheem Sterling Rescue Act Spares Manchester City vs Everton
Premier League: Raheem Sterling Rescue Act Spares Manchester City vs Everton
Wayne Rooney Makes Stunning Return To Everton From Manchester United
Wayne Rooney Makes Stunning Return To Everton From Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo On The Brink Of Equalling This Incredible 46-Year-Old Record
Cristiano Ronaldo On The Brink Of Equalling This Incredible 46-Year-Old Record
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 6
2 Huddersfield Town 2 2 0 0 6
3 West Bromwich Albion 2 2 0 0 6
4 Watford 2 1 1 0 4
5 Manchester City 2 1 1 0 4
6 Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4
7 Southampton 2 1 1 0 4
8 Everton 2 1 1 0 4
9 Leicester City 2 1 0 1 3
10 Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 0 1 3
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.