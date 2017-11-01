Watford's Troy Deeney Slapped With Three-Match Ban

 
Watford striker Troy Deeney will serve a three match ban for violent conduct during last Saturday's fiery Premier League clash with Stoke, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

Watford striker Troy Deeney will serve a three match ban. © AFP

Watford striker Troy Deeney will serve a three match ban for violent conduct during last Saturday's fiery Premier League clash with Stoke, the Football Association announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old -- whose club and Stoke were charged by the FA on Tuesday for failing to control their players -- admitted to the offence which saw him press his thumbs into the face of Joe Allen. Welsh international Allen had reacted angrily to Deeney for perceived unsportsmanlike behaviour when the Watford forward tried to cross the ball into the Stoke penalty area rather than hand back possession after a Stoke player had put the ball out of play because a player was lying on the ground injured.

Both players were booked but Deeney -- Watford's captain -- subsequently was charged by the FA over the incident.

Deeney will miss the Premier League matches at Everton on November 5, West Ham's visit on November 19 and the trip to Newcastle on November 25.

Both Watford and Stoke -- who won the match 1-0 -- could face fines if proven guilty after the FA decided to charge them too.

"Watford and Stoke City (have been) charged for failing to control their players during (the) fixture on 28/10/17," read a statement from the FA on Tuesday.

Both clubs have until 1800GMT on Friday to respond.

