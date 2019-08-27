 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Lionel Messi's Reaction To Son Celebrating Real Betis Goal Against Barcelona

Updated: 27 August 2019 14:06 IST

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were in the stands as Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Watch: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez had to remind Mateo of his allegiances. © Twitter

Barcelona got their season up and running even though Lionel Messi was again absent as Antoine Griezmann hit two in a 5-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday. It was a much-needed victory after their opening defeat by Athletic Bilbao, which had raised familiar doubts around Ernesto Valverde's future and an over-reliance on Messi. The Argentine superstar was in the stands along with teammate Luis Suarez but the two stars, as well as the rest of the Barcelona fan base, were given a mighty scare as Real Betis took the shock lead in the 15th minute. The significance of Real Betis' opener, however, seemed to be lost on Lionel Messi's son Mateo.

After Nabil Fekir scored for Real Betis, Mateo, who was sitting on his father's lap in the stands, immediately started celebrating the goal.

Luis Suarez, sitting next to him, was the first to react and quickly reminded Messi junior of his allegiances.

Lionel Messi's reaction, though, wasn't as serious as Suarez and he was seen sporting a wide grin.

Fortunately, the entire incident was caught on camera.

Much to the delight of the injured duo, Barcelona came back from being a goal down to beat Real Betis 5-2 at the Camp Nou.

French star Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona registered their first win of the new La Liga season.

"After a defeat, there is always a big reaction," Griezmann said. "We really wanted to play another game and when so many players are missing, the team steps up."

Barcelona will hope to have Messi back for the trip to Osasuna next weekend but with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele both out for longer, Griezmann's statement display was timely.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini Lionel Messi Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz Luis Suarez Barcelona Barcelona Betis Betis Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lionel Messi's son Mateo seen celebrating Betis' goal against Barcelona
  • Luis Suarez was in shock and reminded Mateo of his allegiances
  • Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-2 at Camp Nou
Related Articles
Tried To Copy Lionel Messi And LeBron James, Says Antoine Griezmann After Brace For Barcelona
Tried To Copy Lionel Messi And LeBron James, Says Antoine Griezmann After Brace For Barcelona
Lionel Messi "Made Me Better Player", Says Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi "Made Me Better Player", Says Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga: Athletic Bilbao
La Liga: Athletic Bilbao's 38-Year-Old Striker Stuns Barcelona In Title Defence Opener
Lionel Messi Banned For Three Months After CONMEBOL "Corruption" Outburst
Lionel Messi Banned For Three Months After CONMEBOL "Corruption" Outburst
Lionel Messi Given One-Match Ban For Copa America Red Card
Lionel Messi Given One-Match Ban For Copa America Red Card
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.