Want To Stay With Real Madrid, Says Zinedine Zidane

Updated: 21 February 2018 18:13 IST

Zinedine Zidane sought to quash media speculation about his future by stating emphatically that he wants to remain with the club.

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane at a press conference in this file image © AFP

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sought to quash media speculation about his future by stating emphatically that he wants to remain with the club. "I'm not tired," the Frenchman said a week after another pre-match press conference where he described Real Madrid as the most exhausting club to manage, reports Efe. It has been a difficult season for the Blancos, who are out of contention for the La Liga title and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, though their bid to win the Champions League a third consecutive time remains alive.

"Sometimes, responding (to questions) there are some doubts, but at the end, I'll continue until I get tired of this job," Zidane said. 

"I'm fine here, I'm going to continue to fight. But I will say that I take it day by day. With a long contract or not, it is day by day, that is what helps me be strong. I'm going to fight to stay here forever. If I am to continue, before the end of the season I will tell you. Just before," the former Real Madrid superstar and France international said.

"I enjoy every day. It takes it out of you but I'm very young. I'm not 75 years old and able to say that I'm tired of training. I'm 45 years old and I'm in good shape to train," Zidane added.

