Virat Kohli's intense workout videos have inspired many to keep up with their fitness routines even when gyms around the country are closed due do the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Apart from motivating people, Kohli also used the videos to showcase his fitness skills. Last week, the Indian Cricket Team skipper, who loves taking challenges, completed a fly push up challenge by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, adding his own little twist to it, and challenged him to do the same. Taking inspiration from his challenge, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday took to Instagram to challenge Kohli. In the video, Chhetri can be seen doing a plank, while balancing himself on two gym balls placed at either ends of his body.

"Champ @virat.kohli ,saw you throw a challenge on this space the other day, so I'm getting in on the act too. Give us your best shot with this one. I'm assuming there won't be any clapping involved! PS: This is a little bit tougher than it seems," Chhetri captioned the video.

Last week, Kohli not only completed Hardik's challenge but also added "a little clap", making it even more difficult. Kohli then threw the challenge to Hardik to complete the fly push ups with a clap.

Taking a funny dig at how Kohli had completed Hardik's challenge, Chhetri said that his exercise doesn't have any scope of clapping. Chhetri even warned Kohli that the exercise he did in the video is more difficult than it seems.

After getting a challenge from Kohli, Hardik acknowledged that "it will be some challenge to beat this".

However on Saturday, Hardik posted a video challenging the Indian skipper.with an even more difficult push up exercise.

"@virat.kohli Always got your back @rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go and special thanks to my darling @coach_a.i.harrsha for pushing me," Hardik had captioned the video.

The Indian skipper, like many of his followers, was left impressed by Hardik's new workout video and applauded his hard work writing: "Haha top work H".