 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Virat Kohli Flaunts His ISL Team FC Goa's New Home Jersey At Launch Event

Updated: 24 September 2019 22:10 IST

Last season's runners-up FC Goa will begin their ISL 2019-20 campaign at home against Chennaiyin FC on October 23.

Virat Kohli Flaunts His ISL Team FC Goa
Virat Kohli, co-owner FC Goa, flaunted his ISL team FC Goa's home jersey. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, co-owner FC Goa, flaunted his Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa's new home jersey for the 2019-20 season during the launch event at the Bambolim Athletic Ground in Panjim on Monday. The new jersey is completely orange in colour and resonates the spirit of football in Goa. Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared the pictures from the event and tweeted, "Excited to be a part of @FCGoaOfficial jersey launch for the season. The home kit looks vibrant and resonates with the spirit of football in the state. Wishing the club and it's fans all the very best for the upcoming edition of the @IndSuperLeague".

"It's always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here always gives me hope that a sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It's truly brilliant," Kohli said in a statement.

A crowd of nearly 3,000 was in attendance as the Gaurs launched their new jersey and an annual campaign named 'Be Goa'. The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa's footballing philosophy which inculcates a winning spirit, a statement said.

Last season's runners-up FC Goa will begin their ISL 2019-20 campaign at home against Chennaiyin FC on October 23.

The ISL 2019-20 season begins on October 20 with Kerala Blasters and ATK playing the season opener.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article FC Goa FC Goa Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • FC Goa will begin their ISL 2019-20 campaign at home
  • A crowd of nearly 3,000 was in attendance
  • The ISL 2019-20 season begins on October 20
Related Articles
FC Goa Set ISL Final Date With Bengaluru FC
FC Goa Set ISL Final Date With Bengaluru FC
Indian Super League: FC Goa
Indian Super League: FC Goa's Five-Star Show Good Enough For Final Spot
Indian Super League: FC Goa Leave ATK Staring At Exit With 3-0 Win
Indian Super League: FC Goa Leave ATK Staring At Exit With 3-0 Win
Indian Super League: Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic Strike As Pune City Beat Goa 2-0
Indian Super League: Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic Strike As Pune City Beat Goa 2-0
Indian Super League: NorthEast United Regain Second Spot After Goalless Draw Against Jamshedpur
Indian Super League: NorthEast United Regain Second Spot After Goalless Draw Against Jamshedpur
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.