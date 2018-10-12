Watch: Usain Bolt Scores Twice On His First Start As Professional Footballer

Sprint legend Usain Bolt made his mark in professional football on his first start as a footballer for Central Coast Mariners in an A-League pre-season friendly match against Macarthur South West United in Sydney on Friday. The 100 metre world-record holder Usain Bolt scored twice (55th, 69th minutes) as Central Coast Mariners thrashed Macarthur South West United 4-0.

Usain Bolt ran past the opposition defender after the ball was chipped from the midfield to find the back of the net to score his first goal.

The goal was praised by his club with a tweet which said, "Here it is, @usainbolt, the footballer, scores his maiden Mariners goal. What a moment! Don't think limits!"

Bolt was gifted away the second goal after the opposition defender failed to control the ball after he chested it down, which helped 32-year-old get hold off the ball and finish it at the back of the net. "BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC," Central Coast Mariners tweeted after his brace.

"My first start and scoring two goals, it's a good feeling, I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving, I'm keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team," Bolt said according to a tweet by Central Coast Mariners.

As a sprinter, Bolt had eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championships gold to his name.