 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Usain Bolt Begins Trials With German Giants Borussia Dortmund. See Photos

Updated: 23 March 2018 16:17 IST

Usain Bolt had expressed his desire to become a professional footballer.

Usain Bolt Begins Trials With German Giants Borussia Dortmund. See Photos
Usain Bolt began his trials with German football club Borussia Dortmund. © AFP

Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt's dreams of becoming a professional footballer are well underway. The world's fastest man was pictured in the full Borussia Dortmund kit, training with some of the superstars of the German football club. Bolt was seen hard at work, alongside some of Germany's World Cup stars like Marco Reus, Mario Goetze and Andre Schurrle. While some fans have been quite positive about Bolt's trials with the German club others are seeing it as a publicity stunt as both Bolt and Dortmund are sponsored by Puma.

Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100m and 200m, had already announced last January that he would be training with Dortmund during the current international break.

Bolt took to Twitter and posted some photos of his first day of training.

Meanwhile, Dortmund too had put up a video of Bolt reaching the club's training ground.

"The invitation was made a year and a half ago," Carsten Cramer, Dortmund's director of sales and marketing, told SID, an AFP subsidiary.

"His injury and the Rio Olympics put a stop to that. He's in Europe and that fits quite well with the international break.

"Of course, you have to see this with a bit of a wink, but there are a few outstanding athletes in the world, and if they are interested in Borussia Dortmund, we feel honoured.

"We'd like to be good hosts, we will take care of him so that he gets to know more of Dortmund than just the club."

Since retiring from athletics last year, Bolt has made no secret of his dreams to play football and insists he is serious.

"I do not want to hurry, I'll test myself, so I'll be able to say if I can do this or not, then I'll talk to clubs," he said recently at a charity event in Switzerland.

"Right now, I do not want to deal with that until I see how good I am."

The Manchester United fan will also line up opposite British pop star Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Old Trafford on June 10.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, will captain the Soccer Aid World XI in a match to raise funds for the United Nations Children's Fund, Unicef.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Other Sports Usain Bolt Borussia Dortmund Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Usain Bolt begins training with Borussia Dortmund
  • Bolt pictured training with Goetze, Reus, Schurrle
  • Bolt holds the world records for the 100m and 200m
Related Articles
Athletics Legend Usain Bolt To Train With Borussia Dortmund
Athletics Legend Usain Bolt To Train With Borussia Dortmund
Usain Bolt To Attend Commonwealth Games - As A Spectator
Usain Bolt To Attend Commonwealth Games - As A Spectator
Watch: Usain Bolt Shows Off New Moves But Gets
Watch: Usain Bolt Shows Off New Moves But Gets 'Schooled' By Young Girl
"I
"I've Signed For A Football Team," Usain Bolt Teases Fans In Shock Announcement
Year-Ender 2017, World Sports: A Roller Coaster Year
Year-Ender 2017, World Sports: A Roller Coaster Year
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 30 26 3 1 81
2 Manchester United 30 20 5 5 65
3 Liverpool 31 18 9 4 63
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 18 7 5 61
5 Chelsea 30 17 5 8 56
6 Arsenal 30 14 6 10 48
7 Burnley 30 11 10 9 43
8 Leicester City 30 10 10 10 40
9 Everton 31 11 7 13 40
10 Bournemouth 31 9 9 13 36
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.