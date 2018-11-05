Unusual Sculpture Of Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Gets Mocked On Twitter

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals for the Reds in last Premier League season, is taking social media by storm because an unusual statue depicting his signature celebration style has been showcased during the World Youth Forum in the Egyptian city of Sharm al-Sheikh on Sunday. The sculpture is making people raise eyebrows leave social media in splits. While some suggested that the statue resembled Marv, the thief, from the Hollywood flick Home Alone, the others threw in the name of British-born musician Leo Sayer.