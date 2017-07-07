 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Under-17 World Cup: India Drawn With Ghana, USA and Colombia

Updated: 07 July 2017 21:18 IST

Hosts India will kick off their campaign against the USA on October 6.

Under-17 World Cup: India Drawn With Ghana, USA and Colombia
The draw for the Under-17 World Cup took place on Friday. © Twitter

Hosts India were on Friday drawn with two-time champions Ghana, United States and Colombia in a tough Group A of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup. India will kick off their campaign against the USA on October 6 before taking on Colombia on October 9. The hosts will conclude the first phase with a match against Ghana, winners in 1991 and 1995, on October 12 in New Delhi. The first match of the tournament will be between Colombia and Ghana (Group A) and New Zealand versus Turkey (Group B) in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

India, by virtue of being hosts, were the first to be placed in Group A in the draw in which Rio Olympics silver medal winning shuttler PV Sindhu and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri took part along with football legends Esteban Cambiasso and Nwanko Kanu.

India will play their three Group A games in New Delhi while the other five cities earmarked for the October 6-28 tournament are Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata which will also host the final.

Two teams from each group along with the four best third placed teams in the preliminary phase will move to the round of 16, to be held from October 16.

The quarter finals are to be held on October 21 and 22 followed by the two semi-finals on October 25 in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai.

The third place game and the final are both scheduled in Kolkata on October 28.

India, New Caledonia and Niger are making their debuts in the tournament.

The Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Ghana, Colombia

Group B: Turkey, Mali, New Zealand, Paraguay

Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

Group D: North Korea, Niger, Brazil, Spain

Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England.

Topics : Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India are hosting the Under-17 World Cup
  • As hosts, they were first to be placed in Group A
  • India start their campaign against the USA on October 6
Related Articles
Lionel Messi Tax Fraud Sentence Reduced To Fine
Lionel Messi Tax Fraud Sentence Reduced To Fine
'Ronaldinho And Friends' To Play Exhibition Matches In Pakistan
'Ronaldinho And Friends' To Play Exhibition Matches In Pakistan
India Rise To 96 In FIFA Rankings, Best In Two Decades
India Rise To 96 In FIFA Rankings, Best In Two Decades
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.