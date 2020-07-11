Harbhajan Singh has been one of the most active cricketers on social media in recent times, sharing a plethora of videos -- ranging from feel good ones to insane fitness drills. On Saturday, the Indian off-spinner posted another gem from his locker of videos. This time putting a young boy's football skills in the spotlight and asking fans if they are witnessing "another great" in the making. In the video, a young boy is seen doing kick-ups and the ease with which he manages to accomplish the task is truly unbelievable.

"Unbelievable skill at his age.. another great in years to come. What say guys," Harbhajan Singh captioned the video on Instagram.

Kick-ups is not really a skill that can be used during a football game, but just the ability to pull it off, shows the touch a person possesses. Professional footballers mostly do kick-ups during training sessions or when they are being unveiled at a new club -- showing off to the fans.

And while most manage to pull it off without any major hiccups, some get too overawed by the situation.

Stars like Paulinho (Barcelona), Martin Brathwaite (Barcelona), Mariano (Sevilla) among others have had nightmare unveilings.

When Paulinho moved to Barcelona, having cost over 35 million euros, it was expected he would possess the samba skills that most in Brazil are born with. However, his unveiling didn't go as planned and neither did his career at Camp Nou

Bruh Paulinho got 6 juggles in before he dropped that bih at his unveilingpic.twitter.com/V6yjNEH42X — Aaron West (@oeste) August 17, 2017

Barcelona signing Leganes forward Martin Brathwaite raised more than a few eyebrows and after his tumultuous unveiling, those doubts only increased.

Martin Brathwaite showcasing some next level tekkers



Check the unreal footwork on this lad#TerribleTekkers pic.twitter.com/OwWSmPUiKS — Tasty Tekkers (@TastyTekkers) February 21, 2020

Here are a couple of other notable mentions.

Imagine the horror if this happened to Eden Hazard at his Real Madrid unveiling. The famous keepy-up fail from Theo Hernandezpic.twitter.com/QF5Biz5ZlZ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 14, 2019

Be very scared! Barcelona new signing Dembele is in La Liga to dazzle @StarfmZimbabwe @Starfmsport pic.twitter.com/rHGB5LZx3u — E T (@ephraimtaguET) August 30, 2017

This is what 31.5m gets you, Real Madrid fans. Danilo at the Bernabeu. #tekkers https://t.co/R2zFGr1CIe — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 9, 2015

After watching these fails, the skills that the young boy -- in the video posted by Harbhajan -- possesses is really put into perspective.