Stand-in goalkeeper Adrian capped a "crazy week" as his save from Tammy Abraham allowed Liverpool to beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties and win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after a richly entertaining match in Istanbul finished 2-2 at the end of extra time. Every penalty in the shoot-out had been successful before Mohamed Salah converted Liverpool's fifth kick at the home of Besiktas. Substitute Abraham then had his effort saved by Adrian, the new signing only playing in the absence of the injured Allison Becker.

"Welcome to Liverpool! It's been a crazy week. I'm really happy for the team, I'm happy to play for Liverpool and happy for the fans," Adrian, who signed 10 days ago, told BT Sport.

It was Liverpool's fourth Super Cup victory, with their last coming in 2005 on the back of their memorable Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

They have now won 13 European trophies overall, and how their supporters would love to come back to the banks of the Bosphorus for the final of this season's Champions League.

"It was a very difficult game for both teams. It was all about winning it and we did that in the end," admitted manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane had earlier been Liverpool's star, cancelling out Olivier Giroud's first-half strike to ensure the match ended 1-1 in 90 minutes, and then putting Klopp's team in front on 95 minutes.

But it was perhaps inevitable that French referee Stephanie Frappart would play a role in the outcome of the game.

The first woman to take charge of a major men's match in European competition, Frappart gave Chelsea a penalty when Abraham went down under contact from Adrian. Jorginho netted the spot-kick.

He also scored in the shoot-out, but there would be no first trophy as Chelsea coach for Frank Lampard, who lost the Super Cup twice with the club as a player.

"To lose the game was disappointing but if it means Chelsea's season can be something like how we played today, we'll be ok," he insisted.

Lampard has stated a willingness to give youth a chance this season, although here he left Mason Mount and Abraham -- aged just 20 and 21 respectively -- on the bench.

N'Golo Kante played after a summer plagued by injury problems, while Giroud started and Christian Pulisic made his full debut.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first start for Liverpool in 16 months after injury. The England midfielder released Salah for an early chance only for the Egyptian's effort to be saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, he generally struggled to make an impact and was replaced at half-time by Roberto Firmino.

Chelsea start on top

Chelsea had enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes, with Pedro Rodriguez striking the bar midway through the first half before Adrian saved from Mateo Kovacic.

The opener arrived in the 36th minute, with Kante finding Pulisic and the American drawing several red shirts towards him before releasing Giroud to score.

Shortly after, Pulisic thought he had made it 2-0, but his fine finish was disallowed for offside.

The introduction of Firmino helped change things at the start of the second half, though, with Liverpool needing little more than two minutes to draw level.

Mane brace

The Brazilian knocked the ball into the path of Mane, who scrambled home from close range despite Kepa getting a glove to it.

Kepa fared far better in the 75th minute, blocking a Salah shot and then reacting brilliantly to turn Virgil van Dijk's follow-up onto the woodwork.

Brought on from the bench along with Abraham, Mount briefly thought he had restored Chelsea's lead late on but his crisp low strike was disallowed.

On into extra time they went and, to the delight of the crowd, who were mostly supporting the European champions, Liverpool went 2-1 up thanks to that same combination.

Mane found Firmino and then latched onto the Brazilian's cutback and fired home off the underside of the bar.

But, in the 101st minute, Jorginho converted from the spot to bring back the possibility of a penalty shoot-out.

Having conceded that spot-kick, Adrian later produced a firm hand to deny Mount and was at it again as he denied Abraham to secure the trophy.