UEFA Postpones Euro 2020 To Next Year Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 17 March 2020 20:29 IST

UEFA decided to postpone Euro 2020 to next year at a crisis meeting on Tuesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA's decision comes at a time when coronavirus has brought world football to a standstill. © AFP

UEFA has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 after holding crisis meetings on Tuesday, European football's governing body announced. The move comes with global sport having largely ground to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns in several countries and border closures. UEFA said the postponement would allow "priority" to be given to finishing domestic leagues that have been suspended due to the crisis.

"The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed," UEFA said in a statement.

It said playoffs to decide the remaining qualifiers for the European Championships "will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation."

