UEFA Postpones Euro 2020 To Next Year Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

UEFA has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 after holding crisis meetings on Tuesday, European football's governing body announced. The move comes with global sport having largely ground to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns in several countries and border closures. UEFA said the postponement would allow "priority" to be given to finishing domestic leagues that have been suspended due to the crisis.

"The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA today announced the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020.



A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season...



Full statement: — UEFA (@UEFA) March 17, 2020

It said playoffs to decide the remaining qualifiers for the European Championships "will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation."