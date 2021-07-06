Italy and Spain will face off in the first semi-final of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium, London. Spain reached the semifinals after an evenly poised match against Switzerland, which they won in a penalty shootout thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Unai Simon. On the other hand, Italy advanced to the semi-finals after a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarterfinals. In the last match against Belgium, Italy also set a new record for longest EURO winning run, after securing their 15th consecutive victory in the championship, but Spain have lost just two of their last 14 games against Italy.

Where will the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match be played?

The Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

When will the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

The Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, July 7 according to the Indian time zone.

What time will the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match begin?

The Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

The Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

The Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.

