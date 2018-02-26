 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

UEFA Charges Atalanta Over Fans' Michy Batshuayi Racist Abuse

Updated: 26 February 2018 23:48 IST

Batshuayi accused some Atalanta fans of targeting him with racist abuse during Dortmund's Europa League clash against the Italians last week.

UEFA Charges Atalanta Over Fans
Dortmund's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi vies for the ball in this file image © AFP

UEFA on Monday opened disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta over monkey chants directed at Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi. Belgian international forward Batshuayi accused some Atalanta fans of targeting him with racist abuse during Dortmund's Europa League clash against the Italians last week. The 24-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands... really?!" UEFA said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body would deal with the case on March 22.

It's not the first time Atalanta fans have been accused of dishing out racist abuse to an opposition player.

In January, the club was hit with a suspended one-match partial stand closure after Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to such abuse.

Following the Dortmund game, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi had said: "I'll be honest, I didn't hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen."

Italian football has long had a problem with racist chanting from supporters.

In January, Juventus's France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi was targeted by fans in a match against Cagliari. Both Atalanta and Dortmund have also been charged by UEFA over their fans' setting off fireworks and throwing objects onto the pitch.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Michy Batshuayi Borussia Dortmund Atalanta Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta over monkey chants
  • Batshuayi accused some Atalanta fans of targeting him with racist abuse
  • It's not the first time Atalanta fans have been accused of racist chants
Related Articles
Europa League: Arsenal Ease To Victory, Michy Batshuayi Grabs Dortmund Comeback Win
Europa League: Arsenal Ease To Victory, Michy Batshuayi Grabs Dortmund Comeback Win
Premier League: Manchester United Slip Lets Sergio Aguero Send Manchester City Clear
Premier League: Manchester United Slip Lets Sergio Aguero Send Manchester City Clear
Michy Batshuayi
Michy Batshuayi's Late Winner Helps Chelsea Secure Premier League Title
Liverpool Cruise, Chelsea Made to Work Hard in League Cup
Liverpool Cruise, Chelsea Made to Work Hard in League Cup
Euro 2016: Eden Hazard-Inspired Belgium Crush Hungary 4-0, Advance to Quarters
Euro 2016: Eden Hazard-Inspired Belgium Crush Hungary 4-0, Advance to Quarters
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 27 23 3 1 72
2 Manchester United 28 18 5 5 59
3 Liverpool 28 16 9 3 57
4 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 7 5 55
5 Chelsea 28 16 5 7 53
6 Arsenal 27 13 6 8 45
7 Burnley 28 9 10 9 37
8 Leicester City 28 9 9 10 36
9 Everton 28 9 7 12 34
10 Watford 28 9 6 13 33
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.