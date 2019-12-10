 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

UEFA Champions League: Amazon Secures Broadcast Rights To Stream Select Matches In Germany

Updated: 10 December 2019 18:55 IST

UEFA Champions League: Amazon announced that they have acquired the rights to broadcast select Champions League games in Germany from the 2021-22 season.

UEFA Champions League: Amazon Secures Broadcast Rights To Stream Select Matches In Germany
UEFA Champions League: Amazon secured the rights for their streaming platform Prime Video. © AFP

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that they have acquired the rights to broadcast a selection of Champions League games in Germany from the 2021-22 season, as the company continues its offensive into the football TV rights market. The company has secured a package which includes the top picks of the Tuesday night games in Europe's biggest club competition, German media magazine DWDL.de revealed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amazon confirmed that they had secured the rights for their streaming platform Prime Video.

"We are excited to bring UEFA Champions League to our customers in Germany," said Alex Green, executive director of Prime Video Sport Europa.

The announcement comes just days after Amazon UK debuted their live coverage of the English Premier League.

The coverage was the first time Premier League games had been broadcast exclusively online in the UK, and was met with mixed reactions from viewers.

German football fans are more accustomed to watching football online, however.

Broadcasting rights for both the Champions League and the Bundesliga are currently shared between traditional broadcaster Sky Sports and London-based streaming service DAZN.

Germany is the biggest market outside the USA for Amazon, who entered the sports streaming market in 2017 and have since broadcast major events in both football and tennis.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amazon secured rights to stream select Champions League games in Germany
  • Amazon secured the rights for their streaming platform Prime Video
  • Amazon will start the live streaming from the 2021-22 season
Related Articles
Rafael Benitez Rules Himself Out Of Arsenal, Everton Jobs
Rafael Benitez Rules Himself Out Of Arsenal, Everton Jobs
Premier League: Arsenal Relieved As Worst Winless Run Since 1977 Ends At West Ham
Premier League: Arsenal Relieved As Worst Winless Run Since 1977 Ends At West Ham
ISL: Jamshedpur FC Hold Chennaiyin FC To 1-1 Draw
ISL: Jamshedpur FC Hold Chennaiyin FC To 1-1 Draw
Champions League: Even With Lionel Messi Out, Inter Milan Expecting Tough Barcelona Test
Champions League: Even With Lionel Messi Out, Inter Milan Expecting Tough Barcelona Test
Russia Can Play In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Says WADA-Linked Official
Russia Can Play In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Says WADA-Linked Official
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.