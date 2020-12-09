The UEFA on Wednesday announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct a disciplinary investigation, following the postponement of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir after the Turkish side walked off the pitch in the first half, alleging that the club's assistant coach had been racially abused. Basakeshir alleged that the club's assistant coach was racially abused by the fourth official. Both PSG and Basaksehir players walked off the pitch and as a result, the match was postponed, Goal.com had reported. The match between the two sides will now resume later today from the 14th minute, with the scoreline being 0-0.

"In accordance with the Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed today to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident and the events that led to the UEFA Champions League group match between Paris Saint-Germain-Istanbul Basaksehir FK being abandoned. Information in regards to this investigation will be made available in due course," the UEFA said in a statement.

Earlier, the UEFA had said that after discussion with both clubs, it has decided on an "exceptional basis" to have the remaining minutes of the match played with a new team of match officials while adding that "racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football."