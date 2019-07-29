U-16 Girls Defy All Odds To Win Second-Biggest Youth Football Tournament In The World

An Under-16 girls' team from the Oscar Foundation defied all odds to win the Dana Cup football tournament in Denmark - the second biggest youth football tournament in the world. What makes their achievement even more commendable is the fact that they made their mark coming out of a slum in Mumbai and rural part of Jharkhand with minimal opportunities. But they fought off social discrimination in their communities to emerge on top.

On their way to their title run, the girls outclassed four Norwegian teams. They defeated Bjarg IL by 4-2 and followed it up with a 5-2 thrashing of Skedsmo FK.

In their next match the team registered their biggest win when they defeated Brodd FK 9-2. They outplayed Hei IL by 5-1 in their next match to register a place in the final of the tournament.

In the final, the team faced Toten FK. The match turned out be a close contest unlike their all the other games but still the girls kept their cool and won the match by 2-1 to lift the Dana Cup.

(With IANS inputs)