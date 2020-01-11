 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Premier League: Two Manchester City Fans Handed 5-Year Bans From Football Matches Over Racist Abuse

Updated: 11 January 2020 08:52 IST

The two fans were given a five-year football banning order from the courts, and a lifetime ban from the Manchester City stadium by the Premier League champions.

Premier League: Two Manchester City Fans Handed 5-Year Bans From Football Matches Over Racist Abuse
Two Manchester City fans have been found guilty of racist abuse. © AFP

Two Manchester City supporters have received five-year bans from football matches and lifetime suspensions from the Premier League champions' stadium after being found guilty of racist abuse. Ian Baldry, 58, made a racist comment towards City and England winger Raheem Sterling as he celebrated scoring a goal in a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018. The defendant from Yorkshire pleaded guilty in September to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress. On Friday, he was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court and also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay 170 pounds (USD 222) court costs.

In a witness statement against the defendant another supporter present at the match told police "it was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on.

"I was shocked and offended and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it."

Baldry's friend, James McConnell, from Manchester, was heard making racist remarks about two match stewards at the same game.

Witnesses described McConnell as being drunk and abusive throughout the first half and regularly using foul language to insult the players on the pitch, said Greater Manchester Police.

The 57-year-old went on to make a comment about the race of a Bournemouth player, reportedly defender Tyrone Mings.

A fellow fan confronted McConnell about his behaviour and later reported him to stewards.

McConnell was also spotted shouting similar comments at a Manchester City player who took a corner at a home game against Newcastle two months earlier, said police.

He was also sentenced in Manchester after pleading guilty.

In a statement, City said: "Following the sentencing of Ian Baldry and James McConnell at Manchester Magistrates' Court and in line with Manchester City's zero tolerance approach to discrimination, lifetime bans have been issued by the club.

"The club would like to thank Manchester City supporters for reporting both incidents and their cooperation throughout the investigations."

Racism continues to scar football, with England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria twice stopped due to racism in the stands earlier this season, while Gareth Southgate's team encountered the same issue in another match in Montenegro.

Last season, a banana was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a Tottenham fan, while Sterling was subjected to alleged racist abuse in a match at Chelsea.

Numerous football fixtures in Italy have also been marred by racism.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester City Manchester City Bournemouth Bournemouth Raheem Sterling English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Two Manchester City supporters found guilty of racist abuse
  • The two fans received five-year bans from football matches
  • They were also given lifetime suspensions from Manchester City's stadium
Related Articles
Manchester City Outclass Manchester United To Put One Foot In League Cup Final
Manchester City Outclass Manchester United To Put One Foot In League Cup Final
FA Cup Draw: Premier League Big Guns Avoid Each Other In Fourth Round
FA Cup Draw: Premier League Big Guns Avoid Each Other In Fourth Round
FA Cup: Manchester United Held To Goalless Draw At Wolves, Manchester City Sail Through
FA Cup: Manchester United Held To Goalless Draw At Wolves, Manchester City Sail Through
January Transfer Window: Premier League Clubs Set To Splash The Cash
January Transfer Window: Premier League Clubs Set To Splash The Cash
Gabriel Jesus Extends Mastery Of Everton In Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus Extends Mastery Of Everton In Manchester City's Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.