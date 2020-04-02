Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Tottenham's South Korean Star Son Heung-Min Set For Military Training During Coronavirus Shutdown: Report

Updated: 02 April 2020 18:37 IST

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min will report to a marines boot camp later this month to fulfil military service duties.

Tottenhams South Korean Star Son Heung-Min Set For Military Training During Coronavirus Shutdown: Report
Son Heung-min posted images online of himself exercising in the balcony. © Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min will report to a marines boot camp later this month to fulfil military service duties, a report said Thursday. All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul's 600,000-strong forces -- who face off against North Korea's army of 1.3 million. But Son was spared a career-threatening stint as a conscript when South Korea took gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, earning the team an exemption.

The Spurs star broke down in tears of joy after the 2-1 extra-time win over Japan, which meant he could fulfil his obligations with just three weeks' basic training and around 500 hours of community service.

The 27-year-old's Premier League season ended even before the coronavirus outbreak spread to Europe when he broke his arm against Aston Villa on February 16, and Spurs said he returned to South Korea for "personal reasons".

Son will report to a marines boot camp on the island of Jeju on April 20 for his basic training, an industry source told the South's Yonhap news agency.

He posted images online Wednesday of himself exercising on what appeared to be a large balcony, skipping and stretching.

The Premier League is postponed until at least April 30 because of the pandemic and is likely to be delayed even longer when the English game's stakeholders meet on Friday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Korea Republic Korea Republic Football English Premier League
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Spurs' Son Heung-min will report to a marines boot camp later this month
  • All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military
  • Son was spared a stint when South Korea took gold at the 2018 Asian Games
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Tottenham Announce 20 Percent Wage Cut For 550 Non-Playing Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Tottenham Announce 20 Percent Wage Cut For 550 Non-Playing Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min Returns To South Korea For "Personal Reasons"
Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min Returns To South Korea For "Personal Reasons"
Coronavirus: Scrap Premier League Season If It Cant Be Finished By June, Says Harry Kane
Coronavirus: Scrap Premier League Season If It Can't Be Finished By June, Says Harry Kane
Coronavirus: Harry Kane Hopes To Feature If Premier League Returns After Coronavirus Chaos
Coronavirus: Harry Kane Hopes To Feature If Premier League Returns After Coronavirus Chaos
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.