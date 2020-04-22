Tottenham Stars Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko Apologise For Violating Social Distancing Guidelines

Tottenham players Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have issued an apology for violating social distancing guidelines by having a training session together. Aurier posted a story on his Instagram where the two Spurs players were running shuttles and sitting next to each other. However, the footballer deleted the post soon after sharing it.

The action did not abide by the UK government's guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic as it states that anyone exercising should only do it alone or with a member of their own household.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing," Goal.com quoted the player's joint statement.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the Government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic. We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts," they added.

The UK has so far reported more than 1.2 lakh coronavirus cases with more than 17 thousand deaths.