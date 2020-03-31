Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Top Slovak Club In Liquidation After Coronavirus Halts Season

Updated: 31 March 2020 08:57 IST

MSK Zilina have been placed into liquidation as a result of financial troubles after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Slovak Club In Liquidation After Coronavirus Halts Season
MSK Zilina have been placed into liquidation. (Image for representational use only) © AFP

Seven-time Slovakian football league champions MSK Zilina have been placed into liquidation as a result of financial troubles after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club have terminated the contracts of 17 players who refused the terms of a pay cut. "The liquidator dismissed the players with the highest salaries and those whose contracts were finishing this summer or winter," the club said Monday in a statement. "We let go of 17 players whose salaries were worth the most," Rastislav Otruba, the club's legal representative, told Slovakia's TASR news agency.

The club had asked players to take a temporary pay cut in order to try and compensate for financial losses after the season was interrupted.

"The proposal was to reduce our salaries by 80 percent, which was a lot," goalkeeper Dominik Holec wrote on his Facebook page Monday. He said he was "ready to negotiate" a pay cut but not to the extent of the one proposed.

"We received a proposal from the club and we didn't agree. We nevertheless wanted to reach a deal. We didn't know the club was going to declare itself insolvent," Miroslav Kacer, one of the players laid off, told local daily SME.

"Our 2020 budget is based on revenues we were counting on receiving this summer during the transfer period. Today, this amount will be in all likelihood close to zero," the club said.

However, MSK Zilina insisted they would still be able to finish the season if it was to eventually restart.

"The young players, who have shown willing and solidarity, will have their chances," read the club statement.

MSK Zilina are second in the Slovakian top flight. They won the last of their seven national titles in 2017.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • 7-time Slovakian league champions MSK Zilina placed into liquidation
  • The Slovakian season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Club terminated contracts of 17 players who refused terms of pay cut
Related Articles
Scenarios For A Potential Return Of The Premier League
Scenarios For A Potential Return Of The Premier League
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Issues Public Apology, Fined For Flouting Isolation Rules
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Issues Public Apology, Fined For Flouting Isolation Rules
UEFA To Discuss Seasons Future With 55 Member Federations Over Video Conference
UEFA To Discuss Season's Future With 55 Member Federations Over Video Conference
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona Board After Confirming Players Ready For 70 Percent Pay Cut
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona Board After Confirming Players Ready For 70 Percent Pay Cut
Coronavirus: Baichung Bhutia Offers Gangtok Home As Shelter For Migrant Workers
Coronavirus: Baichung Bhutia Offers Gangtok Home As Shelter For Migrant Workers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.