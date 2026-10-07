Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, hung up his boots in international football after playing his final game for Argentina in a 3-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday. Messi, who provided two assists and scored a penalty in the match, delivered an emotional yet passionate speech after the full-time whistle at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires. During his address, he also issued a warning to his Argentina teammates, the next generation, and the fans, asserting that there are people who do not want to see the national team succeed. With Messi now retiring from international duty, he wants the future generation to take charge and elevate the country to new heights on the pitch, refusing to let those who wish to see Argentina fail prevail.

Holding a microphone in hand, Messi began his address by thanking the fans in the stadium and those spread across the globe. He shared that the support he witnessed throughout his international career made him feel as though he was playing at home, no matter where he travelled in the world while wearing the iconic sky-blue and white jersey.

"First of all, I want to thank all of you-everyone here in the Monumental tonight, and every single Argentine watching from across the country and around the world. The warmth, the respect, and the unconditional love you have shown me throughout these years is something I will carry in my heart for the rest of my life. I'm talking more than I ever do, but the reality is I don't want to leave. I would like to play forever here, in front of you, wearing this shirt, but time passes for everyone, and it is simply not possible," he said.

| Messi: “I don't want to leave. I will miss you all. I'm thankful to God for being Argentine and proud to be Argentine, and to have accomplished this dream with you all.” https://t.co/owyywWWSHA — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 7, 2026

Messi spoke of hanging up his boots with the satisfaction of having fulfilled his lifelong dreams. Having won the FIFA World Cup, the Copa América, the Finalissima, and numerous other honors, the 39-year-old leaves behind no unfulfilled ambitions. However, Messi also issued a stern warning to the fans, his teammates, and those who will represent Argentina in the future, reminding them that there are critics and detractors who wish to see the national team stumble.

Lionel Messi's Full Retirement Speech:

"I have no choice but to thank you, as I told the president earlier, for not allowing me to give up, even during the worst moments we have gone through. And I swear to you, I would love to come here with them for the rest of my life. I would love to be the most loved player in the world, because being a player for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen."

"As much as I want to be here for the rest of my life, I feel that, after everything, I would like to spend my whole life here. I feel that it is over. The last World Cup was too much. We were so close to fulfilling my dream and the dream of the entire country, to win the World Cup again."

"We were so close to becoming champions. In the last World Cup, we were very close. Nothing strange happened."

"The match against England was an enormous amount of stress for us. Many theories and different narratives emerged after the World Cup. Emotionally and physically, we reached our limits. We fought with all our strength, together with all the teammates we have had."

"We fought all our lives, but we won and we didn't do it. I have no doubt that I and all my teammates always gave everything in that match. I want to thank all my teammates for all the time we spent together with these players."

"It wasn't because of me; you made it happen. My dream came true. You helped me."

"At the World Cup, in the Copa America, in the finals, in everything we played. It was an enormous honour for me to go out and compete, and to compete against anyone, because I knew that I had to give my life for it. I don't know, I have probably forgotten many things that I would like to say to you, but at this moment I am going to be apart."

"I am going to explode with emotion. I am going to forget all of this. I have played all over the country. At every event. We received so much love, from the first day until the last."

"I am very grateful for everything I have experienced. All this time, everywhere I have been, the stadium has been incredible. It doesn't matter what the match was, the World Cup, the Copa America - you have been there everywhere."

"We know how difficult it is to be in the stadium, to travel, to go to tournaments. You have always done it. We have played at home and everywhere else."

"Surely, once again, this will be the saddest day of my life. Of my career. I am going to miss you so much."

"I am going to miss the colours of the national team. But I will be by your side, supporting these kids, these young players and whoever comes next. We will always be united."

"When we are united, we are stronger than anyone else. We can get through anything. But we will be united, and we have to remain united. To achieve the highest goals, we have to stay together. There are people who don't want to see this national team win. But we have to unite against them."

"You can see what kind of group there is. When there isn't a strong group, it is very difficult to achieve anything. That's why we achieved everything we achieved."

"The truth is, I am talking more than ever. The truth is, I don't want to leave here. I don't want to leave the pitch. I just want to tell you that I love you. I am going to miss you."

"I will remain Argentine. And I am very grateful and proud to be Argentine. And proud to have fulfilled my dream with all of you," said Messi.

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