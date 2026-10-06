Lionel Messi will pull on Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time on Tuesday and enjoy an emotional farewell in front of his adoring fans in a stadium with a name to match his legacy: the Monumental. Some 85,000 Argentina fans will be on hand to watch the 39-year-old idol perform his wizardry in a friendly against Benin that brings down the curtain on his 21-year international career. Millions more will be following the action at South America's largest stadium, Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental, on TV.

The most-capped player in Argentine history is hanging up his boots two-and-a-half months after losing the World Cup final to Spain.

"I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," Messi wrote when announcing his international retirement in August.

On Monday, he took part in his last training session with the team at the complex that bears his name in the Buenos Aires suburb of Ezeiza.

"You can't ask for more, that's it," Nahuel Nieva, a retail worker who took the day off work to watch his hero train, told AFP.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

Filling the void

No effort has been spared for the send-off of a player considered one of the game's greatest ever.

Several of the teammates with whom he reached football's pinnacle in Qatar, and who will lead the post-Messi team, will play in the game, including defender Cristian "Cuti" Romero, midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

After the game, the captain's armband will pass to Romero.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has vowed to try to fill the "void" left by his talismanic captain, and the signs from the next generation, some of whom weren't even alive when Messi debuted for the team in 2005, are auspicious.

In their first games since last week's World Cup final, minus Messi, Argentina thrashed Bolivia 4-0 in a friendly in Cordoba on Wednesday before running rings around Burkina Faso on Saturday at the Monumental.

Franco Mastantuono and Gianluca Prestianni, two of Argentina's brightest young hopes, both scored their first international goals against Burkina Faso in a 7-0 romp.

The results helped lift the gloom of the defeat in the World Cup final, when Argentina and a visibly tired Messi were outplayed by Spain and resorted to thuggish tactics that were punished with bans and fines for a number of players.

Coveted number 10 jersey

Messi is not only Argentina's record appearance-maker but also its leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, as well as a record 68 assists.

"La Pulga" (The Flea) won the eternal gratitude of Argentines, and sealed his place as the rightful heir to Diego Maradona, in 2022 when he ended their 36-year World Cup drought in Qatar.

During his time with the Albiceleste, Argentina were also crowned 2005 World Youth champions and 2008 Olympic champions, while winning the Copa America in 2021 and 2024. They also won the 2022 Finalissima, a match between the champions of South America and Europe.

But there were tears along the way too, notably after Argentina's defeat by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, their loss to Spain in this year's final and their shock humiliation by Chile in the 2016 Copa America final.

One detail remains unclear, however: who will inherit Messi's coveted No. 10 jersey?

"Until Leo's game, we won't give the number 10 to anyone," said Scaloni. "After that, we'll see."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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