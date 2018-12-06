 
Watch: Sunil Chhetri, Wife Celebrate Marriage Anniversary With A Few "Keepy-Uppies"
Updated: 06 December 2018 19:18 IST

Sunil Chhetri had married his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacherjee on December 4, 2017.

Sunil Chhetri celebrated his first marriage anniversary. © Instagram

Sunil Chhetri celebrated his first marriage anniversary with wife Sonam Bhattacherjee by playing a game of "keepy-uppies". The talismanic Indian football team striker Chhetri, who married his long-time girlfriend Sonam on December 4, 2017, took to Instagram to upload the video. After their marriage, Sonam -- who is the daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya, has accompanied Chhetri on quite a few matches for his national team and club Bengaluru FC as well. Chhetri captioned the video by writing, "brought in the anniversary with a few keepy-uppies. We should be able to celebrate the second one with a football."

Chhetri's Twitter post of a heartfelt plea to fans to go watch India football matches in the stadiums earned him the most retweeted tweet from India in 2018 -- making it the "Golden Tweet", Twitter India announced on Wednesday.

The video, in which Chhetri had urged the fans to watch the Indian national team play, was retweeted almost 60 thousand times.

Following Chhetri's plea, thousands had rushed to watch India's match against Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup 2018, resulting in the tickets being sold out. Eventually, India went on to win the Intercontinental Cup.

However, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) last year's finalists Bengaluru FC are currently on top of the table with 23 points from nine outings.

In the last match, Bengaluru FC held NorthEast United to a 1-1 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium to keep their unbeaten run in the ISL intact.

Comments
Topics : India Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri Football
  • Sunil Chhetri had married his long-time girlfriend
  • Sunil Chhetri celebrated his first marriage anniversary
  • Bengaluru FC held NorthEast United to a 1-1 draw in their last clash
