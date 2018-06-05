 ;
 
Sunil Chhetri Sends 'Thank You' Message To Fans, Says 'We'll Give Our Lives On The Pitch'

Updated: 05 June 2018 11:11 IST

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace on his 100th international game as Indian football team thrashed Kenya 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace on his 100th international game as India beat Kenya. © Twitter

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace on his 100th international game as Indian football team thrashed Kenya 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday. After the victory, Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter and wrote special message for his fans. "We promise you that if that's the kind of support we get every time we play for the country, we will give our lives on the pitch. India, this night was special because we were in this together. Those in the stands shouting, and the ones at home cheering - thank you!," Chhetri's tweet read.

India, who thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their first outing, will now take on New Zealand on Thursday in the four-team tourney.

This was India's 13th win in 16th games and second on the bounce since the loss to Kyrgyz Republic.

Chhetri had made a heartfelt plea to fans on Saturday to go watch India football matches in the stadiums.

Chhetri had posted an emotional video on Twitter, pleading with fans to "abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play."

The Intercontinental Cup is a preparation tournament for the 2019 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.

Comments
Topics : India Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Kenya Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Sunil Chhetri Sends
