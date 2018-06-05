Sunil Chhetri Sends 'Thank You' Message To Fans, Says 'We'll Give Our Lives On The Pitch'

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace on his 100th international game as Indian football team thrashed Kenya 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday. After the victory, Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter and wrote special message for his fans. "We promise you that if that's the kind of support we get every time we play for the country, we will give our lives on the pitch. India, this night was special because we were in this together. Those in the stands shouting, and the ones at home cheering - thank you!," Chhetri's tweet read.

India, who thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their first outing, will now take on New Zealand on Thursday in the four-team tourney.

This was India's 13th win in 16th games and second on the bounce since the loss to Kyrgyz Republic.

Chhetri had made a heartfelt plea to fans on Saturday to go watch India football matches in the stadiums.

Chhetri had posted an emotional video on Twitter, pleading with fans to "abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play."

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

The Intercontinental Cup is a preparation tournament for the 2019 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.