"Dear India, That's My Team, Those Are My Boys": Sunil Chhetri After India Salvage Draw Against Qatar

Updated: 11 September 2019 10:35 IST

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was unbeatable under the bar as he lead the Indian team to a draw.

India held Qatar to a draw in the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. © Twitter

India captain Sunil Chhetri is extremely proud of the way the Blue Tigers fought valiantly against Qatar and held the Asian champions to a goal-less draw in the second match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualifiers Round 2 in Doha. Chhetri, who could not take part in the crucial Tuesday match because of fever, took to Twitter to express his joy after India earned their first points in the ongoing qualifiers.

"Dear India, that is my team and those are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room," Chhetri tweeted.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was unbeatable under the bar as he led the team to a famous draw against Qatar, was also proud of the way his team performed against the Asian Champions.

"I feel extremely proud of the team for our performance against Qatar," Sandhu was quoted as saying by www.the-aiff.com.

"The team-effort helped us achieve the result. It will help us immensely in the qualifiers. While Qatar are still leading the pack with four points from two matches, India are currently at the fourth spot with one point from two matches.

India will host Bangladesh in their next match of the qualifiers on October 15.

Highlights
  • India drew against a strong Qatar side in the group E clash
  • India lost the first match at home against Oman
  • India will next lock horns with Bangladesh on October 15
