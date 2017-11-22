Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Captain, To Marry Girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya On December 4

Sunil Chhetri has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya.

Sunil Chhetri has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya. © Instagram

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team captain, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya on Tuesday and will tie the knot in Kolkata on December 4. Sonam is the daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya. The sangeet ceremony was held at a Gurgaon hotel on Monday.

The 33-year-old Chhetri, who is currently playing for Bengaluru FC in the fourth edition of Indian Super League, flew down to the Capital after the match against Mumbai City FC in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Congratulations to captain @chetri_sunil11 & Sonam Chhetri! ?????? A post shared by Football Xperts (@footballxperts) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:51am PST

To the love of my life, a friend, critic and my guide. Thank you so much for 13 years of memories made and heres to many more to come! A post shared by chetri_sunil11 (@chetri_sunil11) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

The main wedding ceremony will take place on December 4 in Kolkata between Bengaluru's away games against FC Goa and NorthEast United.

The reception will be held on December 24 in Bengaluru.

Sonam is a business management graduate from Scotland.