Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish Sunil Chhetri on his birthday as he turned 36 on Monday. Sharing a photo of the two of them together on his Instagram story, Kohli tagged the Indian football team captain and wrote: "Happy b'day skip. Have a great one God bless you." Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also shared an Instagram story wishing the iconic footballer. Kohli and Chhetri are known to be good friends and their families share a close bond.

"Happy birthday to you! May you keep inspiring the young athletes," wrote Anushka in her story, sharing a photo of Chhetri and one of her and Kohli along with Chhetri and his wife at his home in Bengaluru.

Kohli and Chhetri, both captains of the national teams in their respective sports, share a close friendship.

In January, Chhetri and his wife Sonam Banerjee hosted Kohli and Anushka for dinner.

Sonam shared a picture later on Instagram, with a wonderful caption.

"No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!" she had written.

Chhetri, who also captains Bengaluru FC, is not only India's most-capped footballer, but also the country's all-time highest goal-scorer. Chhetri has scored 72 goals for India in 115 appearances, and helped the national team win three Nehru Cup titles and has been awarded the AIFF Player of the Year award a record six times.