Sunil Chhetri 100th Match: Wishes Pour In, From Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag And Many More

Updated: 05 June 2018 14:42 IST

Sunil Chhetri played his 100th international match vs Kenya in Mumbai on Monday and marked the occasion with two goals.

Sunil Chhetri played a landmark 100th international match against Kenya in Mumbai. © Indian Football

Sunil Chhetri played a landmark 100th international match against Kenya in Mumbai as part of the Intercontinental Cup tournament and the joy after the Indian team won the match was reflected on social media, where many celebrated India's win and complimented Sunil Chhetri. The victory was special, not only because Chhetri sealed by scoring two goals, but also because people put up with the heavy rain to head to the stadium and support the Indian players. Sunil Chhetri marked up his 60th and 61st international goals from 100 appearances.

Jeje Lalpekhlua also scored a brilliant goal for India as they won 3-0.

Sunil Chhetri is the 3rd highest goal scorer in international football, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh praised the win for Team India on social media.

The Intercontinental Cup is a preparation tournament for the 2019 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India have been drawn in Group A alongside host UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.

Comments
Topics : India Football Sunil Chhetri
Highlights
  • Sunil Chhetri scored a brace on his 100th international game
  • Sunil Chhetri played a landmark 100th international match
  • Jeje Lalpekhlua also scored a brilliant goal for India as they won 3-0
