Sudeva FC will become the first ever football club from Delhi to play in the I-League as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday approved the city side's participation in the second-tier domestic competition from the upcoming season. The AIFF also announced Visakhapatnam side Sreenidhi FC's entry into the I-League from 2021-2022 season. Shillong's Ryntih, though, missed out after the members of AIFF's bid committee and representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) met over a video conference to discuss the issue.

A few clarifications were sought in the previous meeting, held on July 31 from the three prospective clubs.

"After scrutinising the clarifications sought for from the submitted documents, and also presentations from the respective bidders in the previous meeting (July 31, 2020), the Committee, after consultation with PwC decided to grant playing rights to Sudeva in the forthcoming Hero I-League 2020-21," an AIFF release said.

"The Committee also granted playing rights to Sreenidhi in the Hero I-League from 2021-22 onwards."

Sudeva FC was earlier known as Moonlight FC, with the current management taking control of the club in 2016.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran described Sudeva's entry into the I-League as a "historic development".

Promoted

"It is indeed a red letter day in the history of football in Delhi that a grand old club from Delhi will be part of I-League. The significance of this one decision by AIFF is going to be immense in changing the face of football in the Capital City," he said.

"We will work closely with Sudeva FC and extend all possible support to make the club successful in its journey."