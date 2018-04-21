 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Stolen UEFA Europa League Trophy Recovered

Updated: 21 April 2018 11:22 IST

Semifinals of the Europa League are set to begin next week and the trophy will be awarded to the winners on May 16 in Lyon, France.

Stolen UEFA Europa League Trophy Recovered
The Europa League trophy represents 2nd most important tournament in Europe after the Champions League. © AFP

The UEFA Europa League trophy has been recovered, two days after it was stolen, after a private exhibition in Mexico's Guanajuato state, officials said. The trophy was recovered on Friday, Efe news reported citing the office of the prosecutor general of the Guanajuato. The trophy, designed by Milan-based firm GDE Bertoni, represents the second most important tournament in Europe after the Champions League, and had been exhibited to employees and sports enthusiasts by a sponsor company in the city of Leon and was stolen from a vehicle after the exhibition.

Sources in the prosecutor's office said complaint of the theft of the trophy -- made of pure silver and set on a marble base -- was lodged on Friday morning.

The authorities tweeted out an image of the trophy safely laid in cloth to prove that it was in friendly hands, but did not provide more detail of the incident, goal.com reported.

Semifinals of the Europa League are set to begin next week and the trophy will be awarded to the winners on May 16 in Lyon, France.

Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Europa League trophy that was stolen has been recovered
  • Trophy was stolen from a vehicle after an exhibition
  • Semifinals of the Europa League are set to begin next week
Related Articles
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of Season After 22 Years In Charge
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of Season After 22 Years In Charge
Serie A: Juventus, Napoli Clash In Title Blockbuster
Serie A: Juventus, Napoli Clash In Title Blockbuster
Premier League: Chelsea Keep Champions League Hopes Alive With Win Over Burnley
Premier League: Chelsea Keep Champions League Hopes Alive With Win Over Burnley
FA Cup: Manchester United Give Jose Mourinho Selection Dilemma Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspurs Semis Clash
FA Cup: Manchester United Give Jose Mourinho Selection Dilemma Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspurs Semis Clash
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 33 28 3 2 87
2 Manchester United 34 23 5 6 74
3 Liverpool 34 20 10 4 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 20 8 6 68
5 Chelsea 34 19 6 9 63
6 Arsenal 33 16 6 11 54
7 Burnley 34 14 10 10 52
8 Leicester City 34 11 11 12 44
9 Everton 34 11 9 14 42
10 Newcastle United 33 11 8 14 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.