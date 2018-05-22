 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Star-Studded Farewell For Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo

Updated: 22 May 2018 08:58 IST

Former Italy star Andrea Pirlo took to the pitch for the final time to say goodbye to football in a star-studded testimonial "Night of the Master" tournament at the San Siro on Monday.

Star-Studded Farewell For Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo took to the pitch for the final time to say goodbye to football. © AFP

Former Italy star Andrea Pirlo took to the pitch for the final time to say goodbye to football in a star-studded testimonial "Night of the Master" tournament at the San Siro on Monday. Champions and former teammates from all over the world -- from Paolo Maldini to Gianluigi Buffon, and Roberto Baggio to Frank Lampard -- joined the retiring legend to celebrate the final act of a glittering career. "I thank my friends and all the people who came to the stadium to enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment, sport and charity," the 39-year-old said as he received a standing ovation from 50,000 fans.

Towards the end of the match which finished 7-7 with a hat-trick from former AC Milan and Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi, Pirlo gave his place to his 15-year-old son Nicolo, also a midfielder and who plays for Juventus's youth team.

"He has fun and I'm happy, he must be happy to play football, it's the best thing in the world, in the future we'll see," said Pirlo.

And there was no lack of coaching talent either on the bench with former AC Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti leading the 'White Stars' team and Juventus's Massimiliano Allegri in charge of the 'Blue Stars'.

Italian FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta, another former AC Milan player, and who has said Pirlo could have a future role in the federation, also took to the pitch.

Pirlo said he was considering coaching.

"I have time to think about what to do. I stopped recently, I don't miss the pitch. In the future it could be coaching," he said.

"All my ex-teammates didn't want to become coaches, yet they've all done it."

Capped 116 times for Italy, Pirlo called time on his illustrious career last November after winning the 2006 World Cup, two Champions League titles and six Serie A trophies.

Pirlo began his career at Brescia and also played for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus before moving to play in New York City FC in the MLS.

"I chose May 21 because 21 is my number and I made my debut in May," said Pirlo.

Comments
Topics : Italy Andrea Pirlo Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pirlo took to the pitch for the final time to say goodbye to football
  • Pirlo began his career at Brescia
  • I chose May 21 because 21 is my number: Pirlo
Related Articles
Star-Studded Farewell For Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo
Star-Studded Farewell For Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo
Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo Calls Time On Career
Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo Calls Time On Career
Italy Great Andrea Pirlo To Retire From Professional Football
Italy Great Andrea Pirlo To Retire From Professional Football
David Villa Scores Twice as New York City FC Win on Andrea Pirlo
David Villa Scores Twice as New York City FC Win on Andrea Pirlo's Debut
Wanted to Leave Juventus on my Own Terms, Says Andrea Pirlo
Wanted to Leave Juventus on my Own Terms, Says Andrea Pirlo
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.