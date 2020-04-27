Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Spanish Government Says No Guarantee Football Resumes Before Summer

Updated: 27 April 2020 08:50 IST

Spain's health minister sounded a note of caution over La Liga plans to test players for the virus before returning to training and resuming a season suspended on March 12, saying giving priority to footballers might breach government policy.

Spanish Government Says No Guarantee Football Resumes Before Summer
La Liga season was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus. © AFP

Spain's health minister Salvador Illa said Sunday it would be "imprudent" to promise the football season would restart before the summer as the country took steps to ease one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns. "I can't tell you right now if professional football is going to be able to restart its activities before the summer. It would be imprudent on my part," he said during a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. The minister sounded a note of caution over La Liga plans to test players for the virus before returning to training and resuming a season suspended on March 12, saying giving priority to footballers might breach government policy.

"The diagnostic tests of any kind must be made available to the regional governments," Illa said.

Before players can return to the pitch they will have to undergo COVID-19 screening tests. They will then continue to be monitored on a regular basis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday that Spaniards will be allowed out for exercise and to take walks from next weekend, with the state of emergency extended this week until May 9.

Unlike most other countries, since imposing a lockdown on March 14, Spain has not allowed anyone out for walks, jogs or bike rides, allowing them to leave home only to buy food or medicine, briefly walk the dog or for a medical emergency.

With more than 23,000 coronavirus fatalities, Spain has the third highest death toll in the world after the United States and Italy.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Spain Spain Barcelona Barcelona Real Madrid Real Madrid Atlético Madrid Atletico Madrid Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Football season in Spain may not restart before the summer
  • Spain's health minister said it would be imprudent to make any promises
  • The minister sounded a note of caution over La Liga plans to test players
Related Articles
Germany Confirm Friendlies Against Spain, Italy Before Euro 2020
Germany Confirm Friendlies Against Spain, Italy Before Euro 2020
Euro 2020: Portugal, France, Germany Drawn Together, England Get Croatia
Euro 2020: Portugal, France, Germany Drawn Together, England Get Croatia
Luis Enrique Returns As Spain Coach After Daughters Death
Luis Enrique Returns As Spain Coach After Daughter's Death
Spains All-Time Top Scorer David Villa Announces Retirement
Spain's All-Time Top Scorer David Villa Announces Retirement
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata Returns To Spain Squad After Impressing For Atletico Madrid
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata Returns To Spain Squad After Impressing For Atletico Madrid
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.