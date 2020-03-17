 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Spanish Football Club Valencia Confirm 35% Of Squad Has Coronavirus

Updated: 17 March 2020 09:06 IST

Valencia said the coronavirus spread among the squad following last month's trip to Milan, "an area confirmed as 'high risk' by the Italian authorities days afterwards".

Spanish Football Club Valencia Confirm 35% Of Squad Has Coronavirus
Valencia said 35 percent of players and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. © AFP

Valencia, the first Spanish football club to report coronavirus infections, said Monday that 35 percent of players and staff members have tested positive for the disease. The club said the virus spread among the squad following last month's trip to Milan, "an area confirmed as 'high risk' by the Italian authorities days afterwards", for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta. "Despite the strict measures adopted by the club" after the match, "these latest results show that the exposure inherent to such matches has caused a positive test rate of around 35%," Valencia said in a statement.

"All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan."

On Sunday, Valencia announced that five of the club's players and staff had tested positive for COVID-19, including Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay.

Spain is the second worst affected country by the virus in Europe, with more than 9,100 confirmed cases and 309 deaths.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Valencia Valencia Atalanta Atalanta Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Valencia confirm 35 per cent of squad has coronavirus
  • Valencia was the first Spanish club to report coronavirus infections
  • Valencia had travelled to Milan last month for a Champions League tie
Related Articles
Valencia Confirm Five Positive Tests For Coronavirus, Among Them Ezequiel Garay
Valencia Confirm Five Positive Tests For Coronavirus, Among Them Ezequiel Garay
Champions League, Valencia vs Atalanta: Josip Ilicics Masterclass Guides Atalanta Into Quarters
Champions League, Valencia vs Atalanta: Josip Ilicic's Masterclass Guides Atalanta Into Quarters
Champions League: Atalanta Thrash Valencia To Put One Foot In Quarter-Finals
Champions League: Atalanta Thrash Valencia To Put One Foot In Quarter-Finals
Barcelona Pummel Leganes To March Into Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals
Barcelona Pummel Leganes To March Into Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals
La Liga: Barcelona Lose To Valencia In Early Setback For Quique Setien
La Liga: Barcelona Lose To Valencia In Early Setback For Quique Setien
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.