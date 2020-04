Spanish Football Club Real Sociedad Cut Player Salaries By Up To 20%

Real Sociedad said on Saturday that they were cutting players' wages by up to 20 per cent in an attempt to stabilise the club's budget during the coronavirus crisis. "An agreement has been reached with the first team for the reduction of their wages by 20 per cent in case the league does not resume this season, and by 5 per cent in case the season can start again," said a club statement. "This decision, taken with all of the parties concerned, helps us avoid traumatic measures for the rest of our employees and helps to balance the club's economic objectives in the face of a drop in income suffered after the suspension of competition."