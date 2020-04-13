Spanish Football Club Real Sociedad Backtrack On Training Return

Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad said on Sunday that they had shelved plans to resume training from Tuesday after talks with government officials. Like all other clubs, Sociedad players have been in lockdown since mid-March as the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the country, causing almost 17,000 deaths. "After today's discussions with (local officials), and in accordance with Real Sociedad's desire to respect and act according to the needs of society at all times, we have decided to continue with the individual work of our players as it has been developed so far," said the club.

"Therefore, the players will continue to work at home."

Real Sociedad insisted Sunday that they had never intended to resume group training, but simply to offer the possibility to players of doing "individual work" on its premises.

The Spanish club said it was "working on developing a return to work" for its players but that it would always be done "while respecting the security measures established by the authorities".

On Saturday, Real Sociedad said that they were cutting players' wages by up to 20 per cent in an attempt to stabilise the club's budget during the coronavirus crisis.

"An agreement has been reached with the first team for the reduction of their wages by 20 per cent in case the league does not resume this season, and by 5 per cent in case the season can start again," said a club statement.

"This decision, taken with all of the parties concerned, helps us avoid traumatic measures for the rest of our employees and helps to balance the club's economic objectives in the face of a drop in income suffered after the suspension of competition."

Real Sociedad also announced a 20 per cent refund on season tickets for its supporters.

At the time of the La Liga suspension last month, Real Sociedad were in fourth place in the league.

They had also qualified for the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao in Seville on a date still to be decided.