 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Spanish Defender Diego Rico Signs For Bournemouth

Updated: 25 July 2018 08:33 IST

Bournemouth have signed Diego Rico from Leganes, subject to the defender receiving international clearance, the English Premier League club said Tuesday.

Spanish Defender Diego Rico Signs For Bournemouth
Diego Rico has joined Bournemouth on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. © Twitter

Bournemouth have signed Diego Rico from Leganes, subject to the defender receiving international clearance, the English Premier League club said Tuesday. The 25-year-old Spaniard has joined the south coast side on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. "I'm very happy to be here and would like to thank everyone at AFC Bournemouth for making me feel so welcome," Rico said in a club statement.

"This is a new step for me in my career and from my heart I can say I am truly excited to be here and looking forward to the future."

In Eddie Howe the Cherries have one of the most highly-regarded young managers in the English game and Rico said: "I've heard so much about the manager.

"I learnt he is very professional and has a great philosophy on football and I can see that is true from the short time I have met him so far.

"I am very excited to be a Bournemouth player."

Rico scored four goals in 58 appearances during two seasons with Leganes, helping them avoid relegation from La Liga with successive 17th-place finishes.

He has now become Howe's second pre-season signing following the arrival of Wales midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United earlier this month.

"Diego is a player we have been tracking throughout the summer, and although we had to be patient, it's great to finally be able to call him an AFC Bournemouth player," said Howe.

"Diego is fast, physical, aggressive in attack and aggressive defensively. He takes an excellent set piece and has a powerful left foot.

"Once he gets used to the way we play, we believe he can be a real force for this football club."

Bournemouth, who have just returned from a pre-season training camp in Spain, begin their Premier League campaign at home to newly-promoted Cardiff City on August 11.

Comments
Topics : Bournemouth Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bournemouth have signed Diego Rico from Leganes
  • He has joined the south coast side on a four-year contract
  • Rico scored four goals in 58 appearances during two seasons with Leganes
Related Articles
Spanish Defender Diego Rico Signs For Bournemouth
Spanish Defender Diego Rico Signs For Bournemouth
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
English Premier League: Harry Kane Set To Play Again This Season, Says Mauricio Pochettino
English Premier League: Harry Kane Set To Play Again This Season, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League: Harry Kane Injured In Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Harry Kane Injured In Tottenham Hotspur's Comfortable Win Over Bournemouth
Premier League: Christian Eriksen Stuns Manchester United As Chelsea Crash To Bournemouth
Premier League: Christian Eriksen Stuns Manchester United As Chelsea Crash To Bournemouth
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.