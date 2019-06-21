Spain's Fernando Torres Announces Retirement

Fernando Torres, the former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea forward who won the World Cup with Spain, announced Friday he was retiring. "I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career," Torres, 35, said on Twitter. Torres currently plays for Japanese side Sagan Tosu.

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 21, 2019

"Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there," he added.

Torres left Atletico last summer to play in Japan after returning to his boyhood club in 2015.

He played 334 times in total for Atletico, scoring 111 goals. Torres also made 142 appearances for Liverpool, finding the net 81 times, and scored 45 goals in 172 matches for Chelsea.

His former clubs paid tribute to him through special videos.

Eres inolvidable.

Eres historia.

Eres LEYENDA.@Torres pone el punto y final a su carrera como futbolista. Echaremos de menos tus goles, 'Nino'. pic.twitter.com/AuwtkJJOSK — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 21, 2019

Happy retirement @Torres! Thanks for the memories!



What is your favourite Torres moment in the #UCL? pic.twitter.com/0nYqvZaPn9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 21, 2019

Torres was a key member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad.