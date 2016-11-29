 
South American Cup Final Suspended After Brazilian Team Air Crash

Updated: 29 November 2016 13:34 IST

Chapecoense were travelling to play in the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional in Medellin.

The plane carrying Chapecoense players crash landed in South America. © AFP

Asuncion:

The South American Cup final was suspended after an airliner carrying a Brazilian team that was to have competed in it crashed in Colombia, the region's football confederation Conmebol announced Tuesday.

The LAMIA airlines plane was carrying 81 people, including members of the Chapecoense Real team of Brazil, which was to have played Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Wednesday's first final. Six people were reported to have survived.

"All activities of the confederation are suspended until further notice," Conmebol said.

Highlights
  • A plane crashed near Colombian city of Medellin
  • It was carrying players of Brazilian club Chapecoense
  • They were going to play in the Copa Sudamericana final
